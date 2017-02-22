SAIL's output per employee only 6% of Tata Steel, despite fall in headcount

Efficiency measured in output per employee at government-owned Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is well behind private sector peers and

In 2015-16, SAIL's crude steel production capacity was 14.279 million tonnes. With 88,655 employees, this meant one employee for every 161 tonnes. Steel's had 11,904 employees and produced 12.56 million tonnes at 1,055 tonnes per employee. At Tata Steel, this metric was 2,680 tonnes.

Wage cost is 21 per cent of SAIL's total cost. The company has trimmed its workforce by 1,000-1,500 employees annually for the past two years; it announced a in 2016. Its staff strength would be 83,000 by end-March 2017 and an estimated 79,000 by end-March 2018, still much higher than peers.

SAIL's net loss for the quarter ended December narrowed to Rs 795 crore, from one of Rs 1,481.06 crore in the corresponding quarter a year before. Total expenses had risen to Rs 13,332 crore from Rs 11,759 crore in the comparative period. Year-on-year employee benefit expenses remained nearly flat at Rs 2,343 crore.

Rating agency said imposition of anti-dumping duty, safeguard duty and minimum import prices had resulted in a 37 per cent fall over a year in steel imports during April-December, after rising by 26 per cent in 2015-16.