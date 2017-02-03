SAIL's Rourkela unit logs record output

Plant (RSP), a unit of Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), has logged its best-ever production figures in crude and saleable in the April-January period of 2016-17.

The unit produced 2.37 million tonne of crude and 2.23 million tonne of saleable steel, registering growth of 5.3% and 14% respectively. By the end of January this year, the coke oven battery-6 clocked an average of 87 pushings per day while the sinter plant-III produced 2.65 million tonne of sinter. The fifth blast furnace of RSP churned out 2.3 million tonne of hot metal while the new plate mill rolled out 428,083 tonne of plates.

The stellar performance of the new units is the result of modernisation cum expansion drive taken up by RSP.

Though RSP like other plants in the country is passing through a rough financial phase, RSP's Chief Executive Officer has stressed on strengthening every link to optimise the performance.

He has given special emphasis on improving the performance of each unit involved in the production chain.

Kumar's thrust has been on eliminating surprises and breakdowns by focusing on strict adherence to the maintenance protocol. A case in point is the new initiative 'Project Vishwakarma' in which every week the connected departments interact and prepare a road map to ensure uninterrupted production.