SAIL's Rourkela unit scales new high in hot metal output

Steel Plant (RSP), a unit of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has recorded its best ever single day steel of 11,285 tonne from its two steel melting shops — SMS-I and SMS-II.

The SMS-II alone produced 10615 tonne of hot metal. RSP as the plant has embarked upon an enhanced production regime with its fourth and fifth blast furnaces producing hot at more than their rated capacity consistently over the last couple of months. The challenge before the SMS was to raise their performance in order to convert the increased quantity of hot produced into steel.

The record hot is the outcome of de-bottlenecking of steel making facilities.