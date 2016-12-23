Company
SAIL's Rourkela unit scales new high in hot metal output

The record hot metal output is the outcome of de-bottlenecking of crude steel making facilities

BS Reporter  |  Bhubaneswar 

SAIL's Rourkela unit scales new high in hot metal output

Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), a unit of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has recorded its best ever single day crude steel output of 11,285 tonne from its two steel melting shops — SMS-I and SMS-II.

The SMS-II alone produced 10615 tonne of hot metal. RSP as the plant has embarked upon an enhanced production regime with its fourth and fifth blast furnaces producing hot metal at more than their rated capacity consistently over the last couple of months. The challenge before the SMS was to raise their performance in order to convert the increased quantity of hot metal produced into crude steel.

The record hot metal output is the outcome of de-bottlenecking of crude steel making facilities.

 

