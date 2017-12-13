SAIL says board approved JV with ArcelorMittal for automotive steel

Domestic steel giant today said its board has approved the proposal to enter into a joint venture with the world's largest steelmaker for manufacturing high-end



"The Board of in its meeting held on December 12, 2017, has approved the proposal for signing of a legally non- binding term sheet with S.A for entering into a JV for Business," Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said.



However, definitive agreements in this regard will be finalised in due course subject to financial viability, the PSU said in a filing to the BSE.and had entered into an MoU in May 2015 to explore the possibility of setting up an auto-grade steel manufacturing facility under a joint venture in India.Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh last week had said that the JV was likely soon and the proposed Rs 15,000- crore auto-grade steel plant project with a capacity of 1.5 million tonne per annum could be scaled up to 2.5 MT.Singh had said that has the technology and they are keen to have a JV withThe minister has said that in the next 3-4 years, India would be a hub for car manufacturing and that it is estimated that the country would manufacture about 28 per cent of the total cars manufactured in the world.