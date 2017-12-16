SAIL supplies 70% steel for Mizoram's biggest power project

(SAIL) said it has supplied around 70 per cent steel for Mizorams biggest -- Tuirial Hydro Electric -- which was dedicated to the nation on Saturday by Prime Minister

The company said it has supplied approximately 5,000 metric tonnes of PM plates (plate mill plates), structural and TMTs for this project, including value added steel plates.

According to the domestic steel major, it is supplying steel for several vital projects in the country's north eastern region.

"The company supplied around 90 per cent steel for constructing the country's longest Dhola-Sadiya bridge in Assam, which was also recently inaugurated," SAIL said in a statement.

Additionally, the steel giant is supplying steel for projects including Bogibeel Rail-cum-Road bridge, several power plants, including 750 megawatt (MW) power plant of NTPC, 600 MW Kameng Hydro-electric project and Trans Arunachal highway.