SAIL to export 10% of total output to new markets in Africa, Asia

Public sector giant Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) is looking to ramp up its presence in global markets through exports. Ten per cent of SAIL’s saleable production will be targeted for new markets overseas, including Africa, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Bangladesh, a top company executive said.

“ is also streamlining its channel management to address the needs of its potential customers in untapped geographies. In the times to come, will focus on retail sales, with higher volumes and deeper reach and by exploring effective ways of transportation and logistics’’, said chairman in an interaction with the company’s marketing team in Kolkata.

SAIL’s new marketing strategy is aimed at gaining a competitive edge in the market.

“Keeping an enhanced customer experience as its mantra, the new marketing strategy is a way-forward for to consolidate its market leadership. Besides being a crucial tool for the turnaround of the company in the near future”, said the chairman.

Pointing towards the stiff market competition, he said: “Big challenges offer great opportunities. Capacity addition by other enhances market competition and in such a scenario, SAIL’s intelligent workforce, experienced manpower and new assets are great advantages.”

Commenting on marketing strategies, Singh said that the firm is strengthening its market-centric and consumer-oriented approach to create a greater appeal among its customers.

“With the stabilisation of most of our new and modernised mills, we are diversifying our product basket with several value-added and ready-to-use products. will introduce several new and niche brands to its product basket. Gauging the domestic and international market, aims to have a blend of both markets in its portfolio”, he explained.

SAIL’s management has been interacting with its employees through large group communication exercises. Such interactive sessions are aimed at aligning the firm’s production planning with market orientation.