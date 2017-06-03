Sajjan Jindal mulls entry into NBFC

JSW Group, the Indian conglomerate led by steel tycoon Sajjan Jindal, is exploring to foray into after previously announcing plans to produce electric vehicles and enter regional aviation.

The Mumbai-based group, which runs the nation’s biggest steel producer and has interests in power, cement and ports, is on a diversification drive beyond manufacturing and is “examining and evaluating various opportunities” in the non-banking financial space, Chief Financial Officer Seshagiri Rao said in an interview. “We have a venture capital fund, so through that fund we get a lot of proposals.”

Jindal joins billionaire Ajay Piramal who has said he expected the space to go through a “golden period” over the next few years as India’s economy expands at a brisk pace. At the same time, the nation’s banks are battling the world’s highest stressed assets ratio and have turned more cautious on lending.

“An non-banking financial company (NBFC) is very lucrative if the company acquires or develops deep understanding of any economic segment,” said Ashvin Parekh, managing partner of Ashvin Parekh Advisory Services.

“Groups such as Jindal have a presence in various markets and can acquire such knowledge,” he said, adding their ancillaries, suppliers and dealers could perhaps be the initial market they target.

JSW plans to invest as much as Rs 100 billion ($1.6 billion) in the non-banking company and is speaking to various partners for a potential joint venture, according to a person familiar with the developments.

Rao declined to comment on the investment and talks with potential partners.

runs JSW Ventures, which is an early-stage technology-focused venture capital fund.

The group in January said it planned to venture into electric cars by 2020 on expectations the government would promote such vehicles and had also applied under a subsidy program spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve flight connectivity for small towns and villages.

India’s stressed assets — bad loans, restructured debt and advances to that can’t meet servicing requirements — have risen to about 17 per cent of total loans, the highest level among major economies, data compiled by the government shows.