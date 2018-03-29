Sajjan Jindal's JSW Steel to buy Acero Junction Holdings in $81 mn deal

Sajjan Jindal-led said on Thursday that it has agreed to buy Acero Junction Holdings for $80.85 million, as it looks to expand operations in the US.

The Mumbai-based has entered into a stock purchase agreement on Wednesday with JSM International Ltd, Acero Junction Holdings Inc and for the acquisition, the steelmaker said in a statement.

Early this week, the company has announced an investment of up to $500 million to improve capacity utilisation of its one-million-tonne plates and pipes mill in Baytown.

JSW Steel's action plan for the United States has gained momentum at a time when US President has imposed import tariffs on steel and aluminium.