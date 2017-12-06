Samsung begins production of 512GB memory chips for next-gen smartphones

Taking smartphone storage solution to an entirely new level, Samsung
Electronics on Wednesday announced that it has begun mass production of the first 512GB memory chip
for next-generation mobile devices.
Utilising Samsung's latest 64-layer, 512-GB V-NAND chips, the new 512GB Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) memory chip
provides unparalleled storage capacity
and outstanding performance for upcoming flagship smartphones
and tablets, the company said in a statement.
"The new Samsung
512GB eUFS provides the best-embedded storage solution for next-generation premium smartphones
by overcoming potential limitations in system performance that can occur with the use of micro-SD cards," said Jaesoo Han, Executive Vice President of Memory Sales and Marketing at Samsung
Electronics.
"By assuring an early, stable supply of this advanced embedded storage, Samsung
is taking a big step forward in contributing to timely launches of next-generation mobile devices by mobile manufacturers around the world," Jaesoo added.
The increased storage capacity
will provide a much more extensive mobile experience.
"For example, the new high-capacity storage enables a flagship smartphone to store approximately 130 4K Ultra HD video clips of a 10-minute duration -- which is about a tenfold increase over a 64GB chip which allows storing only about 13 of the same-sized video clips," Samsung
said.
The Samsung
512GB chip also features strong read and write performance.
With this, mobile users can enjoy seamless multimedia experiences such as high-resolution burst shooting, as well as file searching and video downloading in dual-app viewing mode.
Samsung
also announced to steadily increase an aggressive production volume for its 64-layer 512GB chips in addition to expanding its 256GB chips production.
