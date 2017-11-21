Samsung carves a local identity for its brand

Samsung is driving its brand full throttle in the country, be it television sets or mobile handsets, as it looks to clear the field of challengers and soften the blow to its image from the 2016 global Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.

The electronics major is playing up its emotional connection with consumers in its latest campaign for its television sets and aggressively emphasising its make-in-India credentials for mobile phones. The objective is to focus consumer attention on the longstanding association with the country and separate itself from the new Chinese brands in the handsets ...