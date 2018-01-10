Samsung eyes growth in consumer electronics business in 80 districts

Last year, Samsung India rolled out for the first time a district level strategy to drive its consumer electronics business. The strategy, which sought to replicate the success of the Korean MNC with mobile phones, has helped the company to cap 2017 as a high-performing year in the consumer electronics space, says the company.

In the year gone by, the company continued its 12-year leadership in the TV category with 30 per cent market share overall and 50 per cent share in premium TV segment propelled by the launch of QLED TV and The Frame. According to the company, it retained ...