Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Fan Edition with smaller battery launched in Korea

Samsung has launched the fan edition of in South Korea dubbed as ‘Samsung Note 7FE’. The upgraded ‘Note-series’ is launched with a smaller and lower price tag compared to the original that was launched internationally last year and was taken off shelves soon over the reports of device exploding or catching fire.

The feature almost all the ingredients of original Note 7 sans bigger that is now replaced with lower capacity to ensure safety. The new Galaxy is powered by 3,200 mAh as opposed to 3,500 mAh in Note 7.

In terms of specifications, the is powered by Exynos 8890 octa-core processor coupled with 64GB internal storage, expandable via microSD card, and 4 GB RAM. The device sports 5.7-inch quad-HD screen on 1440 x 2560 pixels resolution. The screen is protected with Gorilla Glass 5 for protection against scratches and accidental falls.

In terms of camera, the houses 12-megapixel (MP) dual-pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture at the rear and 5 MP selfie camera with f/1.7 aperture. The device features upgraded user interface and an operating system similar to the one in Samsung Galaxy S8 series. Also, Samsung’s artificial intelligence based personal assistant ‘Bixby’ has been added to

The original was one most advanced flagship of its time, marred by the safety issues. The failure of put a huge dent in Samsung's brand value and brought down the overall revenue of the company by millions.

The company confirmed that the Galaxy would be available in limited numbers only and there is no plan, as of now, to launch the in other markets.