All you need to know about Samsung Galaxy Note8 and its S-Pen feature

Samsung has recently unveiled the next iteration of its Galaxy Note-series device, the ‘Galaxy Note8’, which theoretically is a successor of last year’s Galaxy Note 7 that was pulled off the shelves by the company because of safety concerns that plagued the device even before it reached all the key markets.

Till last year, the Galaxy Note-series smartphone has been more or less identical to Galaxy S-series smartphone, expect S-Pen feature. This year, the Galaxy Note8 has taken a leap forward by offering all the features of Galaxy S8 and S8+ and some more.

In Galaxy Note8, Samsung introduced dual-camera, improved its proprietary S-Pen for enhanced productivity and clubbed it with top-of-the-line specifications for a complete package.

Let’s compare the specifications to see how the device fares with other flagships:





Based on the specifications, the Galaxy Note8 may not be a major improvement over Galaxy S8+ but is ahead in the flagship race. The smartphone comes bundled with S-Pen specific productivity tools that any other flagship smartphone lacks.

It features 6.3-inch super AMOLED curved screen in 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device is a bit thicker than Galaxy S8+ that brings extra frame space between curved screen and curved glass back, thus makes it easier to hold and operate. The innards are almost the same with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC or Exynos 8895 SoC ticking under the hood.

One of the camera sensors in the dual-camera module of the Galaxy Note8 uses a 12-megapixel sensor that has been taken from Galaxy S8 and the wide-angle 12 MP sensor that extends the area of view to bring more objects in the frame. The Galaxy Note8 camera takes different approach from what other dual-camera flagships such as OnePlus5 offers. OnePlus5 uses dual-camera to blur the background by using depth of field algorithms and achieve 1.6x optical zoom.

The Galaxy Note8 comes with an option of 64/128/256 GB internal storage, expandable via microSD card, coupled with 6 GB RAM. The fingerprint scanner is mounted at the rear alongside camera module and there is 3.5mm audio jack too.