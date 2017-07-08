Samsung Galaxy on Max boosts low-light photography with best-in-class cam

India on Friday launched the ' Galaxy On Max', expanding its Smartphone portfolio. Available exclusively on Flipkart, the new device is equipped with a best-in-class tailor-made for low-light photography, enabled by its flagship f/1.7 aperture.

Galaxy on Max sports an industry-first 'Social Camera' mode for people who like to 'share on-the-go'. The 'Instant Share' and 'Edit' feature enables instant sharing of pictures with a single click on pinned social media applications. Live filters and Indian-themed stickers enhance the overall experience of clicking and sharing images.

The phone also the revolutionary Pay Mini, a simple and secure payment system.

"Today consumers use their smartphones to capture memories. Galaxy On Max is the perfect device for this, enabling users to click brilliant photographs under all light conditions. It also offers the option of sharing pictures on-the-go with a single click. Galaxy on Max will redefine the way people click and share pictures," said Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, India.

Galaxy On Max supports 13MP front and rear cameras. With its flagship f/1.7 aperture on the rear camera, one can click brighter, sharper, shots even in low-light conditions. Moreover, it captures vivid details, ensuring brighter, better pictures.

The social mode allows consumers a new way of using their smartphone with live stickers and instant sharing. Users can now pin their favourite contacts on social media within the and share their moments as they click. With live stickers, consumers can create engaging social media-ready content on-the-go.

With Pay Mini, one can pay for almost anything instantly using UPI and mobile wallets.

Galaxy On Max comes in-built with a 2.39GHZ, 1.69GHz Octa-Core processor, a 3,300mAH battery and 4GB of RAM, making multitasking seamless. The power-packed device is designed to optimise performance with impressive battery life for a smooth, enduring experience.

The 32GB internal memory and a micro-SD slot expandable up to 256GB provide more storage space. Galaxy On Max comes with a 5.7" FHD display and sleek metal uni-body design.

The device is priced at Rs.16,900, and available in two colours- Black and Gold.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)