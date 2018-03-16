Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ go on sale in India: Here are the best offers

-
The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ from the stable of South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung go on sale in India today, March 16, through offline retail stores, Samsung online store, Flipkart and Airtel online store. The Galaxy S9-series flagship smartphones were announced in India on March 6, along with several pre-booking offers. However, with the pre-booking period now over, the smartphones still get discounts, cashback and exchange offers through Samsung online sales partners. Here are some of the best offers on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus: Samsung Store The company’s official online store is currently offering Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC credit cards, along with additional Rs 6,000 exchange discount to existing Samsung smartphone owners who wish to exchange their old devices for the new flagship. Samsung has also partnered with digital wallet service provider PayTm to offer a cashback of Rs 6,000 via PayTm Mall, which can be availed on purchase through offline stores as well. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S9+ review: King of low-light photos The Samsung online store is also offering a no-cost equal monthly instalment plan in which the interest component on monthly instalments is not borne by the customer.
In no-cost EMI, the user pays no more than the actual cost of the device in the form of monthly instalments that get deducted from his credit card.For an example, the Galaxy S9+ base model with 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 64,900. In no-cost EMI, the user will pay monthly instalments that will amount to Rs 64,900, eventually. Flipkart Home-grown e-commerce giant Flipkart is currently offering Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC credit cards on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus, along with exchange offer and no cost EMI on selected credit cards. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S9+ camera beats iPhone X, Pixel 2 with DxOmark score of 99 Bharti Airtel Airtel, India’s leading telecommunication operator, is offering the Galaxy S9-series smartphones through its online store. The telecom service provider is offering the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ – base model with 64GB internal storage – at a down payment of Rs 9,900, with a subsequent monthly installment – including postpaid plan bill – of Rs 2,499 and Rs 2,799, respectively. ALSO READ: Airtel offers Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ on down payment of Rs 9,900
