Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ go on sale in India: Here are the best offers

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ from the stable of South Korean electronics manufacturer go on sale in India today, March 16, through offline retail stores, online store, and Airtel online store. The flagship smartphones were announced in India on March 6, along with several pre-booking offers. However, with the pre-booking period now over, the smartphones still get discounts, cashback and exchange offers through online sales partners. Here are some of the best offers on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus: Store The company’s official online store is currently offering Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC credit cards, along with additional Rs 6,000 exchange discount to existing smartphone owners who wish to exchange their old devices for the new flagship. has also partnered with digital wallet service provider PayTm to offer a cashback of Rs 6,000 via PayTm Mall, which can be availed on purchase through offline stores as well. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S9+ review: King of low-light photos The online store is also offering a no-cost equal monthly instalment plan in which the interest component on monthly instalments is not borne by the customer.

In no-cost EMI, the user pays no more than the actual cost of the device in the form of monthly instalments that get deducted from his credit card.