South Korean today said it would be hiring 1000 engineers from top institutes for its three research and development (R&D) facilities in It would be hiring the talent from IITs, NITs, College of Engineering, BITS Pilani, and among others. " is extremely bullish on R&D in We have been here for over 22 years. The three R&D centers in work on several cutting-edge technologies," global and MD R&D Institute Dipesh Shah said. "We will be hiring around 1,000 engineers from top engineering colleges this year across the three R&D centers in India, of which over 300 will be from IITs.

A majority of them will be hired for domains such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, signal processing, computer vision, mobile security and biometrics among others. There is a large need for talent," he added. Majority of the talent is being hired for new age domains such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, biometrics, natural language processing, augmented reality and networks including 5G, it said in a statement. Apart from the traditional domain of computer science, students would be picked from streams such as electrical engineering, mathematics and computing, applied mechanics, and statistics, among others. Last year hired 800 engineers for its R&D facilities, out of which 300 were from IITs and this year too it would be hiring a similar number from IITs. has a total of 32 R&D centers across the world and three in at Bengaluru, and The Indian R&D centers contribute to global products as well as develop specific innovations for the local market here.