Samsung India unveils Galaxy A8+ with flagship features for Rs 32,990

With an aim to make a dent in the market share of Chinese brands in the Rs30,000-40,000 segment, on Wednesday launched with flagship features for Rs 32,990.

Galaxy A8+ is Samsung's first smartphone to sport a dual-front camera and will be available on Amazon.in.

"This device will play in the 30-40k price segment allowing us to enter that market in a big way. Galaxy A8+ inherits some features from our other flagship devices Samsung S8, and Note 8," Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told IANS.

"It has a dual-front camera setup -- offered for the first time by Samsung, 6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, a large Infinity Display and stunning ergonomic design that draws on Samsung's flagship design heritage and experience," he added.

Asked about the features of the device that differentiates it from other smartphones in the segment, Babbar said Samsung was committed for meaningful innovation which can empower consumers to do more with a device.

"With Galaxy A8+, we are bringing our customers' favourite features from our flagship smartphones, such as first dual-front camera with Live Focus. We are launching the device with metal and glass built in a segment that primarily features metal-built smartphones. Hence the big difference," he said.

"IP68 is not available in this segment. The device will also have features like Samsung Pay. This is what consumer was demanding and with Samsung A8+ we are giving them what they desired," Babbar added.

Galaxy A8+'s large screen is supported with ergonomic curved glass on the back and front.

The 6-inch Full-HD Super AMOLED Infinity Display goes beyond the bezel with an immersive 18.5:9 display ratio.

Galaxy's A8+'s 16MP+8MP F1.9 dual-front camera setup allows consumers to take portrait shots. With the advanced Live Focus feature, one can easily adjust the bokeh effect before or after take the picture to create high-quality images.

The 16MP F1.7 rear camera snaps bright, clear pictures even in low-light conditions. The new device also allows consumers to customise their photos with fun options.

Galaxy A8+ comes with the Always On Display, allowing users to get information at a glance without unlocking their phone. It also has virtual assistant Bixby.

Galaxy A8+ is also equipped with Samsung Pay, allowing users to transact virtually anywhere they tap or swipe their card. The Galaxy A8+ comes with IP68 certification, making it water and dust resistance. It is also the first in the A series to support Samsung's Gear VR.

Available in black and gold colours, the device sports Octa-Core Processor, Bluetooth v5.0 and 3,500 mAh battery.