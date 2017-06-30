Samsung invests $1.9 bn in US ahead of Moon visit

Electronics announced investments worth $1.9 billion in two plants as South Korean President prepares for a summit with President will spend $1.5 billion on its semiconductor factory in Texas and build a $380 million plant in South Carolina for Both investments will be carried out until 2020, according to statements from the company and South Korea’s chamber of commerce.

The announcements come just ahead of Moon’s first summit with the president, who has been a vocal critic of a free trade agreement and described it as a “a one-way street.” South Korea’s trade surplus with the has doubled since before the agreement took effect in 2012, even though direct in the rose more than 140 per cent in the first quarter of this year compared with the same period last year, according to the Export-Import Bank of Korea.

employs about 3,000 people in its Austin factory and has invested a total of $17 billion since the plant began operating in 1998, according to the company. The Suwon, South Korea-based company has spent $1 billion this year alone to increase its capacity to manufacture chips that power smartphones, and other mobile devices.

Electronics Vice-Chairman Kwon Oh-hyun joined Moon’s delegation along with dozens of executives from such as Hyundai Motor. In February, Trump tweeted, “Thank you, @Samsung! We would love to have you!,” citing a report that the company might build a factory to produce

The Newberry facility will make including starting early next year. already operates a call centre in Greenville, South Carolina, that supports 800 jobs. began considering expanding its production base about three years ago and initiated discussions with South Carolina in the fall of 2016.

“Samsung’s is great for South Carolina and the United States, and it is a direct reflection of the fact that America is becoming an even stronger destination for global businesses looking to grow,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.