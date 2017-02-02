Samsung may launch Android tablet at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Resting the reports of a total no-show at the (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona, Spain, has sent out invites to media and may launch an Android there.

The event could see unveil other new devices as well but the South Korean giant will not launch the highly-anticipated Galaxy S8 smartphone, Express.co.uk reported on Thursday.

also tweeted the invite on its official Twitter handle and gave away very little details like the date and the only image appearing to show the bottom of a new device.

"Given the resemblance to its existing product, this is most likely the rumoured Galaxy Tab S3 tablet, which had been widely expected to launch at the show," the report said.

The reason for the launch is reportedly Samsung's failure to update its device in competition with its rival Apple's iPad Pro for some time.

was expected to reveal the flagship smartphone at MWC 2017 -- as it had done with the last two generations of its flagship mobile device.

But after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, where batteries of many devices exploded, the company is being cautious with it devices.

Another reason why the Galaxy S8 is being launched late is it is rumoured to boast a number of upgrades over its predecessor -- including a dramatic new design, 4GB of RAM, the recently-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and dual-camera set-up on the larger Galaxy S8 Plus model.

The company is rumoured to be dropping all physical buttons from the front of the device.

is the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry and will be held in Barcelona from February 27- arch 2 this year.