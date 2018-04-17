Samsung most trusted brand in India, Patanjali tops FMCG: Report

is the most trusted brand in India followed by Sony and LG, the TRAs Brand Trust Report 2018 said here on Tuesday. topped among the fast moving capital goods (FMCG)

" leads the list second year in a row to become India's most trusted brand. Sony and LG follow to retain pole positions as India's second and third most trusted brands," the report said.

While topped among the brands, it ranked 13th in the overall rankings, according to the report.

The report also said that rose a position higher and was ranked fourth among the brands while Apple slipped one position to the fifth position.

Honda topped in the auto sector, while lost a postion in the overall list to rank seventh this year.

Google ranked 18th this year improving from the 40th rank it held in 2017, it said. Public sector lender State Bank of India was 21st in the list of most trusted brands in the country, but the most trusted in banking and financial service institutions.

The study covered 2,488 consumer-influencers across 16 cities in India, it said.