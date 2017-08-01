Samsung offers Rs 20,000 cashback on Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge devices

India has announced an Independence day offer on its flagship launched last year. The company is offering cashback of up to Rs 8,000 and additional cashback of Rs 12,000 under exchange offers.



The Galaxy S7 series was launched in India in 2016. The series includes Galaxy S7 with flat screen and Galaxy S7 Edge with curved screen. There are different storage variants available for both the models and the current Independence day offer by is valid only on Galaxy S7 (G930FU), Galaxy S7 Edge (G935FU) and Galaxy S7 Edge (G935FD) models.



Model Cashback Exchange offer Galaxy S7 – G930FU Rs 4,000 Rs 12,000 Galaxy S7 – G930FU Rs 8,000 Rs 12,000 Galaxy S7 – G930FU (128GB) Rs 8,000 Rs 12,000 24 months equal monthly installments also available

Under the Independence day offer, the company is offering Rs 4,000 cashback, along with additional Rs 12,000 cashback on exchange, on Galaxy S7 (G930FU) model. The Galaxy S7 Edge models are eligible for Rs 8,000 cashback and Rs 12,000 additional cashback on exchange offer.The Independence day offer is valid from August 1, across online and offline stores.