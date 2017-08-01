Samsung offers Rs 20,000 cashback on Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge devices

-
Samsung India has announced an Independence day offer on its flagship Galaxy S7 series smartphones launched last year. The company is offering cashback of up to Rs 8,000 and additional cashback of Rs 12,000 under exchange offers.
The Galaxy S7 series was launched in India in 2016. The series includes Galaxy S7 with flat screen and Galaxy S7 Edge with curved screen. There are different storage variants available for both the models and the current Independence day offer by Samsung is valid only on Samsung Galaxy S7 (G930FU), Galaxy S7 Edge (G935FU) and Galaxy S7 Edge (G935FD) models.
Under the Samsung Independence day offer, the company is offering Rs 4,000 cashback, along with additional Rs 12,000 cashback on exchange, on Galaxy S7 (G930FU) model. The Galaxy S7 Edge models are eligible for Rs 8,000 cashback and Rs 12,000 additional cashback on exchange offer.
The Samsung Independence day offer is valid from August 1, across online and offline stores.
|Model
|Cashback
|Exchange offer
|Samsung Galaxy S7 – G930FU
|Rs 4,000
|Rs 12,000
|Samsung Galaxy S7 – G930FU
|Rs 8,000
|Rs 12,000
|Samsung Galaxy S7 – G930FU (128GB)
|Rs 8,000
|Rs 12,000
|24 months equal monthly installments also available
