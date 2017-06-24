Samsung pledges support to 'Safe India' campaign

Selfies on the road, is one of the major causes of road accidents, says Nitin Gadkari

Mobile handset maker Samsung India has pledged support to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' drive to reduce road accidents, especially those that happen due to irresponsible usage of mobile phones. A nationwide campaign 'Safe India' to sensitise people about responsible use of mobile phones while on the road was unveiled yesterday, Samsung India said in a statement. The new campaign film, #SafeIndia, seeks to make people aware about the dangers of taking a selfie while driving. This is the first of several initiatives that Samsung India will launch to educate people as part of the 'Safe India' campaign. Minister of Road Transport & Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari said, "India has the highest number of road accidents, globally and accounts for more than 50 per cent of total selfie deaths in the world." Irresponsible usage of mobile phone, including the new trend of taking selfies on the road, is one of the major causes of road accidents, he said. In India, one ..

