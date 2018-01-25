Samsung refutes report citing Xiaomi as smartphone market leader in India

China-based smartphone manufacturer is claimed to have pipped Samsung as the top smartphone manufacturer in India, according to a report published by Singapore-based research and analysis firm However, Samsung refutes the report and claims to hold the leadership position in the The South Korea-based electronics giant cites a report released by Germany-based research firm Gfk to back its claim. According to Canalys, India shipped close to 8.2 million units in Q4’ 2017, while Samsung managed to ship just over 7.3 million units. Based on overall shipment data, the report in referred as the top smartphone manufacturer in India, followed by Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Lenovo at number two, three, fourth and fifth position, respectively. However, the -- which takes in to consideration the actual sales number instead of total shipment – the South Korean company in the last (November) quarter had a 45 per cent share in market value and 40 per cent market share in terms of volume, according to a statement issued by spokesperson. "Samsung is a full-range player and leads the smartphone business across every segment of the India market in 2017.

More importantly, Samsung is India's 'Most Trusted' brand. We owe our undisputed leadership to the love and trust of millions of our consumers in the country," the spokesperson added.