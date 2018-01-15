Samsung reportedly working on online mobile series to take on Xiaomi

In 2017, Xiaomi -- for the first time -- managed to become the top smartphone brand in India, along with Samsung in the July-September quarter, according to a US-based market research firm International Data Corporations (IDC). The company’s feat is attributed to its widespread presence across e-commerce space coupled with a vast portfolio of specification-rich devices that offer value for money and are in demand in price conscious Indian smartphone market. However, facing the heat at the leadership spot, the South Korean electronics giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone-series exclusive for online platforms – according to a news report in the Economic Times. The smartphones in the series are expected to have best-in-class hardware and would be priced aggressively to take on the bestsellers from Xiaomi. Currently, Samsung On-series and J-series smartphones compete with Xiaomi devices, with On-series sold online through e-commerce platforms. The company has just launched a premium Galaxy A8+ model exclusively on Amazon India, priced at Rs 32,990.
The phone competes with Xiaomi’s bezel-less offering Mi Mix, which is currently the only Xiaomi flagship smartphone in India.
