Business Standard

Samsung's Lee Jae-yong appears for questioning in bribery probe

Samsung was suspected of having provided the biggest donations among scores of conglomerates

IANS  |  Seoul 

The Vice Chairman of Samsung Group, Lee Jae-yong, on Thursday morning arrived at the prosecutor's office for questioning in a bribery case, media reports said.

Lee, is the heir apparent of South Korea's largest family-run conglomerate that was being investigated for the scandal involving impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lee was seen on TV footage telling reporters that he felt "very sorry" and apologised to the people for the matter before entering the independent counsel's office.

He would be questioned as a suspect in the influence-peddling scandal.

Samsung was suspected of having provided the biggest donations among scores of conglomerates to two non-profit foundations controlled by Choi Soon-sil, Park's long-time confidante at the centre of the scandal.

