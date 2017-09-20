Samsung Smart QLED TV commercial: A family affair

Samsung is touting its new range of premium television sets, Smart QLED TV, as “the next innovation in TV”. A new television campaign for the product ahead of the festive season aims to strike an emotional chord with consumers and steers clear of highlighting the product features. The advertisement shows the relationship between a father and his daughter, both football fanatics. The girl is hooked to catching live action on TV with her father since childhood. And even as her father interrupts her so that she focuses on studies during her growing up years, she ...