Samsung smartphone emits smoke in Delhi-Indore Jet Airways flight: Report

smartphones have a history of catching fire and in a latest incident; a J7 device started emitting smoke in a Delhi-Indore bound flight that put around 120 passengers in a close shave, according to a report in Hindustan Times

According to the report, the phone inside the passenger’s handbag, which was placed under the set. About 15 minutes after the flight took off, the Delhi-based passenger called the cabin crew for help after she noticed smoke emitting from her bag. The crew put the phone in a tray full of water to douse off the fire and avoid mid-air crisis.

In what can be debated as major in-flight passenger’s safety lapse, the passengers reported that the on-board fire-extinguishers did not work that put the lives of around 120 passengers at risk.

“It was observed on board Jet Airways’ flight 9W 791 Delhi-Indore that smoke was emitting from a guest hand bag. crew immediately took charge of the situation, as also all necessary steps as precautionary measure, and as per the prescribed guidelines,” the spokesperson said in a statement to the Hindustan Times.

“We are in touch with relevant authorities for more information. At Samsung, customer safety is top priority,” said India spokesperson.