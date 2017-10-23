JUST IN
Infosys Q2 results: Analysts expect concrete guidance, stability
Samsung smartphone emits smoke in Delhi-Indore Jet Airways flight: Report

Cabin crew had to put the phone in tray of water, as the fire extinguishers did not work

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Jet Airways
Representative image

Samsung smartphones have a history of catching fire and in a latest incident; a Samsung J7 device started emitting smoke in a Delhi-Indore bound Jet Airways flight that put around 120 passengers in a close shave, according to a news report in Hindustan Times.

According to the report, the phone inside the passenger’s handbag, which was placed under the set. About 15 minutes after the flight took off, the Delhi-based passenger called the cabin crew for help after she noticed smoke emitting from her bag. The crew put the phone in a tray full of water to douse off the fire and avoid mid-air crisis.

In what can be debated as major in-flight passenger’s safety lapse, the passengers reported that the on-board fire-extinguishers did not work that put the lives of around 120 passengers at risk.

“It was observed on board Jet Airways’ flight 9W 791 Delhi-Indore that smoke was emitting from a guest hand bag. Jet Airways crew immediately took charge of the situation, as also all necessary steps as precautionary measure, and as per the prescribed guidelines,” the spokesperson said in a statement to the Hindustan Times.

“We are in touch with relevant authorities for more information. At Samsung, customer safety is top priority,” said Samsung India spokesperson.
First Published: Mon, October 23 2017. 08:36 IST

