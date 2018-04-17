Samsung, Sony, LG lead two years in a row, says Brand Trust Report

Consumers appear to be flocking towards the familiar as optimism and satisfaction levels take a hit, the latest edition of the Brand Trust Report, released on Tuesday shows. Consumer electronic brands Samsung, Sony and LG have retained their top three positions in a repeat of last year, the 2018 study says, which surveys nearly 2,500 consumer influencers in 16 cities to arrive at the list of the country’s thousand most trusted brands.

The top 20 list comes from this overall ranking. Consumer influencers refer to working professionals in the age-group of 21-50 years, both male ...