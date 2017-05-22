Samsung to seek partners who line up with its strategies

-
ALSO READCorruption trial against Samsung heir Lee begins Samsung corruption probe: South Korean investigators raid pension offices Samsung stocks plunge after arrest of heir over corruption scandal Prosecutors cite 39 notebooks of evidence in Samsung graft trial Samsung scion follows father's path in scandal, too
-
Samsung on Monday said it will continue to seek mergers and acquisitions to provide distinctive experiences to its customers.
During its investors' forum held in Hong Kong, Samsung said the company is open to finding partners that line up with its strategies, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.
Samsung has been actively seeking to buy competitive companies, taking over US-based electronics brand Dacor and VIV Labs Inc -- a developer of artificial intelligence platforms in 2016.
The company also spent nearly $8 billion to buy Harman International Industries this year.
Samsung's push to acquire businesses recently faced hurdles as its de facto head Lee Jae-yong was imprisoned earlier this year amid allegations that he was involved in a corruption scandal which led to the ouster of former President Park Geun-hye.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU