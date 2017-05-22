Company
Samsung to seek partners who line up with its strategies

Samsung's push to acquire businesses faces hurdles as its head is alleged of corruption

IANS  |  Seoul 

Samsung on Monday said it will continue to seek mergers and acquisitions to provide distinctive experiences to its customers.

During its investors' forum held in Hong Kong, Samsung said the company is open to finding partners that line up with its strategies, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

Samsung has been actively seeking to buy competitive companies, taking over US-based electronics brand Dacor and VIV Labs Inc -- a developer of artificial intelligence platforms in 2016.

The company also spent nearly $8 billion to buy Harman International Industries this year.

Samsung's push to acquire businesses recently faced hurdles as its de facto head Lee Jae-yong was imprisoned earlier this year amid allegations that he was involved in a corruption scandal which led to the ouster of former President Park Geun-hye.

