Metro Cash & Carry to invest Rs 1,690 cr in India by 2020
Business Standard

Sanand unit part of Tata Motors' organisational effectiveness scheme

Scheme aimed at making the company a leaner and agile organisation

BS Reporter  |  Ahmedabad 

Tata Motors
File photo of Tata Motors' Sanand plant. Photo: PTI

Tata Motors Sanand plant has been made a part of the firm’s new OE  (Organisational Effectiveness) programme, aimed at making the company to become a leaner and agile organisation. 
 
“A detailed study on how to improve ‘speed, simplicity and agility’ was conducted by an external agency and the recommendations have been examined in detail by the Executive Committee of Tata Motors,” the firm said. Tata Motors is aiming to become a lean, agile organisation, by empowering its business units with clear accountability, strengthening functional leadership. 

