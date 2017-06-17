Sanand unit part of Tata Motors' organisational effectiveness scheme

Scheme aimed at making the company a leaner and agile organisation

Sanand plant has been made a part of the firm’s new OE (Organisational Effectiveness) programme, aimed at making the company to become a leaner and agile organisation.



“A detailed study on how to improve ‘speed, simplicity and agility’ was conducted by an external agency and the recommendations have been examined in detail by the Executive Committee of Tata Motors,” the firm said. is aiming to become a lean, agile organisation, by empowering its business units with clear accountability, strengthening functional leadership.

BS Reporter