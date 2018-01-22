Sanitaryware major HSIL sets up 30,000-tonne PVC pipe unit for Rs 1.6 bn

-
Hindware brand sanitaryware maker HSIL has ventured into the household plumbing pipe segment, with the launch of a new manufacturing facility set up at an investment of Rs 1.6 billion (Rs 160 crore) in Telangana.
The plant can currently produce 30,000 tonnes, with provisions to double the capacity by 2022, as the company seeks to emerge as a key player in the CPVC and UPVC pipes and fittings segment.
HSIL had entered into an alliance with Japan's Sekisui Chemical Co.
Limited for supply of chlorinated poly vinyl chloride (CPVC) resin. Hindware pipes are being launched under the brand name-FRUFLO.
The domestic market for PVC pipes and fittings is expected to post a double-digit CAGR over over a period 2015-20, to reach an estimated Rs 327 billion by 2020.
HSIL vice chairman and managing director Sandip Somany said his company aspires to be among the top four brands in the country over the next five years and was confident of achieving this milestone on the back of the pipes business.
