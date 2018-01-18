Sanjiv Goenka's Too Yumm bets on health, the young Indian and Virat Kohli

The brand is called Too Yumm and the company that owns it, GuiltFree Industries—as the RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) group goes national with its brand of snacks, it is leaving nothing to chance.

With labels that wear the brands’ intended message on their sleeve and with Virat Kohli as endorser, the group is going all out to woo the young Indian consumer. The company does not want to leave any ambiguities over its brand proposition: low calorie snacking is the niche that it wants to carve out for itself in the highly competitive Rs 200 billion snacks ...