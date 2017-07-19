Sanofi India Q2 net dips 14% at Rs 73 crore

Drug firm today reported a 14.40 per cent dip in its net to Rs 73.7 crore for the second quarter ended June.



The company had posted a net of Rs 86.1 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, said in a BSE filing.



Total revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 600.6 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 620.2 crore for the same period a year ago."Gross sales and before tax for the quarter and half year ended June 30, 2017, were impacted due to down stocking in trade channels in anticipation of the GST regime", said.Appropriate provisions have been made to prepare for company's transition to new GST system, it added.In a separate filing, said that its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ending December 31, 2017.Shares of today closed 0.19 per cent higher at Rs 4,209.15 per scrip on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)