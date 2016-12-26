Santa Claus gave a much needed respite for demonetisation-hit and retailers. Across the country, these establishments saw record footfall and sales during the weekend, with crowds up by as much as 50 per cent in many.

The reason for great numbers were multifold -- falling on Sunday, many advancing their end-season sales and the Aamir Khan movie Dangal releasing on the weekend. "I think it is a combo effect of on a Sunday and Dangal. People shop on and Sundays. This time, both came together," said Anupam T, vice-president at here, which saw 25 per cent more footfalls from the year-before period.

DLF's Mall of India in Noida saw 220,000 people walking in over the weekend, 50 per cent higher than the normal weekend number."Our broke all records. A great movie release, good offers from brands and our marketing initiatives did the trick," said Pushpa Bector, executive vice-president at DLF Utilities.

She said DLF's other in Delhi (Vasant Vihar, Saket) saw a 25-30 per cent growth in footfall."Some of the brands have done their best sales over the weekend," she added.

and lost 25-30 per cent in sales over the first two weeks since was announced. Said Rajendra Kalkar, president, west, at Phoenix Mills: "It is one of the best Christmases we had in recent years across our in Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow and Bareilly." He said there was a 30 per cent growth in footfall, cinema occupancy and four-wheeler drive-ins.

However, Vasant Kumar, executive director at the Landmark group-owned Max chain, said the high footfalls were mainly due to heavy discounting and early end of season sales (EOSS)."Till last year, EOSS of brands used to start only during the new year. This year, many brands started it before Christmas. However, Max is starting its EOSS on the 28th of this month, as planned," he added.