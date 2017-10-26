SAP launches Asia Pacific Japan region's first Leonardo Centre in Bengaluru

Tech major on Thursday announced the launch of Pacific (APJ) region's first Leonardo Center in



The fourth Leonardo Center globally, the facility is a go-to place for SAP's ecosystem for inspirationand co-innovation, the company said in a release.



The center is located in the new 5.15 lakh square feet facility of Labs campus which was inaugurated earlier this year, it said.Other Leonardo Centers locations include New York, US, Paris, France, and So Leopoldo,"Using Design Thinking and the capabilities of Leonardo, our Leonardo Centers provide a space for joint innovation," Member of the Executive Board, Products & Innovation Bernd Leukert said.said its Leonardo Centers are a global network of connected, physical locations that are the go-to places for inspiration and co-innovation, while also being the delivery mechanism of Leonardo Services.The state-of-the-art-facility in will showcase key elements of transformation like IoT,Blockchain, Analytics, Machine Learning, Big Data, Data Intelligence and Cloud Platform."As SAP's largest Research and Development Center outside its headquarters in Germany and a part of a connected lab network of 20 labs in 17 countries, the launch of Leonardo Center at Labs Bangalore campus was a natural choice," Dilipkumar Khandelwal, President, HANA EnterpriseCloud and MD, Labs said.Labs is an innovation center makingsignificant contributions to SAP's flagship products.It combines a high concentration of customers and partners withone of SAP's largest market units, he said.