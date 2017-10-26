SAP launches Asia Pacific Japan region's first Leonardo Centre in Bengaluru

Tech major SAP on Thursday announced the launch of Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) region's first SAP Leonardo Center in Bengaluru.
The fourth SAP Leonardo Center globally, the facility is a go-to place for SAP's ecosystem for digital inspirationand co-innovation, the company said in a release.
The center is located in the new 5.15 lakh square feet facility of SAP Labs India Bengaluru campus which was inaugurated earlier this year, it said.
Other SAP Leonardo Centers locations include New York, US, Paris, France, and So Leopoldo, Brazil.
"Using Design Thinking and the capabilities of SAP Leonardo, our SAP Leonardo Centers provide a space for joint innovation," Member of the SAP Executive Board, Products & Innovation Bernd Leukert said.
SAP said its Leonardo Centers are a global network of connected, physical locations that are the go-to places for digital inspiration and co-innovation, while also being the delivery mechanism of SAP Leonardo Services.
The state-of-the-art-facility in Bengaluru will showcase key elements of digital transformation like IoT,Blockchain, Analytics, Machine Learning, Big Data, Data Intelligence and SAP Cloud Platform.
"As SAP's largest Research and Development Center outside its headquarters in Germany and a part of a connected lab network of 20 labs in 17 countries, the launch of SAP Leonardo Center at SAP Labs Bangalore campus was a natural choice," Dilipkumar Khandelwal, President, SAP HANA EnterpriseCloud and MD, SAP Labs India said.
SAP Labs India is an innovation center makingsignificant contributions to SAP's flagship products.
It combines a high concentration of customers and partners withone of SAP's largest market units, he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU