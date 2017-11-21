Saregama striking the right notes, going beyond music

You can teach an old horse new tricks. After years in the wilderness the Rs 227-crore Saregama, India’s oldest music firm, is on a winning streak. A hit product in Carvaan, more money from YouTube, streaming services and other online platforms are throwing up lots of cash.

That is funding its re-entry into new music acquisition and films, the first of which is due for release this month. The first two quarters of 2017-18 have seen it hit Rs 146 crore in top line and analysts estimate the company will close with Rs 350 crore in revenues. Much of this is clearly ...