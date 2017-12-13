Saudi Aramco signs MOUs worth $10.4 bn to push local manufacturing

-
ALSO READSaudi Aramco plans to spend $414 billion on infra, drilling in next decade Saudi Aramco eyes joint venture deal in India by next year, says CEO Nasser Saudi Aramco plans expansion in India with new unit 'Not talking to Chinese or others' about stake sale, says Saudi Aramco CEO Saudi wealth fund eyes $400 bn corpus, aims to double size by 2020
-
Saudi Aramco signed on Wednesday agreements with foreign and local companies worth at least 39 billion riyals ($10.4 billion).
The bulk of the memorandum of understanding agreements were part of a drive to promote local manufacturing, the company said. One agreement was also signed with drilling and oil service company Schlumberger worth 6 billion riyals.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU