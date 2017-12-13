JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Orchid Pharma gets USFDA nod for ANDA for schizophrenia drug
Business Standard

Saudi Aramco signs MOUs worth $10.4 bn to push local manufacturing

One agreement was also signed with drilling and oil service company Schlumberger worth 6 billion riyals

Reuters  |  DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia 

Saudi Aramco, Reuters
Saudi Aramco, Photo: Reuters

Saudi Aramco signed on Wednesday agreements with foreign and local companies worth at least 39 billion riyals ($10.4 billion).

The bulk of the memorandum of understanding agreements were part of a drive to promote local manufacturing, the company said. One agreement was also signed with drilling and oil service company Schlumberger worth 6 billion riyals.

 
First Published: Wed, December 13 2017. 16:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements