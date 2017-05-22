Saudi Aramco strongly interested in Indian refining project: Pradhan

is "strongly interested" in a with Indian state refiners, Dharmendra Pradhan, India's oil and gas minister, said on Monday.

"We're talking to our Saudi Arabian colleagues to invite investment from Aramco," said at a Vienna press conference after meeting with Mohammad Barkindo, secretary general of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).

"We want to create a global refining industry hub in India."

India, one of the world's largest energy consumers, has sought to diversify its supply of not only crude but also gasoline and other refined products.

India, which has repeatedly pressed members for oil price stability, has offered staff and other technical assistance to Aramco, said.

Barkindo, who took the top role at last year, did not directly address the potential Aramco investment in India, but said the group looks forward to rising Indian appetite for crude.

"Our member countries look forward to continued demand growth in India," Barkindo said.