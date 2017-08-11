SBI Q1 net up 436 % at Rs 2,006 cr on dip in provisions

State Bank of India’s net profit for the first quarter of 2018 after merger of associate bank rose 436 per cent to Rs 2,006 crore on fall in provisions.

As a combined entity its net profit for April-June 2016 (Q1Fy17) stood at Rs 374 crore.

in a statement said performance for Q1 Fy18 is based on the merged audited numbers for June 2017. The historical data (Q1Fy16) has been arrived at by aggregating the audited numbers of the erstwhile Associate Banks, Bharatiya Mahila Bank and for comparison purposes.

Its stock was trading at Rs 218 per share, down 4.8 per cent over previous close, on

Its Net Interest Income, difference between interest earned and expenses, decreased by 3.51 per cent from Rs 18,246 crore in Q1FY17 to Rs 17,606 crore in Q1FY18.

The interest income on advances decreased from Rs 39,454 crore in Q1FY17 to Rs 36,142 crore in Q1FY18 (-8.40% YoY). This reflects effect of reduction in Base Rate / Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate during the period.

The non-interest Income was down by 8.62 per cent from Rs 8,761 crore in Q1FY17 to Rs 8,006 Ccrore in Q1FY18.

The provisions, including that for bad loans declined 26.3 per cent to Rs 9,869 crore in April-June 2017 from Rs 13,388 crore in April-June 2016.

The gross rose to 1,88,066 crore (9.97 per cent) in June 2017 from Rs 1,37,662 crore (7.40 per cent) in June 2016 for the merged entity. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) was 60.79 per cent in June 2017 up from 59.91 per cent, said.