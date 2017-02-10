SBI Q3 net doubles to Rs 2,610 cr, first rise in five quarters

Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has posted 134% rise in at Rs 2,610 crore for the third quarter ended December 2016 due to lower provisions for bad loans.

It had posted a of Rs 1,115 crore in the same period a year ago.

On Friday, its stocks closed 0.2% lower at Rs 275 apiece on Bombay Stock Exchange. (BSE)

The net interest income, revenues from interest minus expenses, for the reporting quarter rose by 7.6% Rs 14,751 crore. The comprising fees, commissions and treasury showed a hefty 59.7% rise at Rs 9,661 crore in Q3 of from Rs 6,086 crore in Q3 of FY16.

The provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to Rs 7,244 crore in Q3FY17 from Rs 7,644 crore in same quarter in FY16. Sequentially also provisions showed a decline.

It had set aside Rs 7,669 crore for NPAs in the second quarter ended September 2016.

The gross NPAs at end of December 2016 stood at Rs 1,08,172 crore. The in the reporting quarter were Rs 2,390 crore from at Rs 1,05,782 crore in September 2016.

The ratio was 13.73% with tier I at 10.65% on December 31, 2016.