SBI tops trust and popularity charts

State Bank of India (SBI) is India’s most trusted and most popular bank according to a survey conducted by Brand Finance, a business valuation and strategic consultancy headquartered in London. On the trust charts, SBI is followed by HDFC Bank and Central Bank of India whereas on the popularity charts, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank take the second and third spots respectively. “Consumer loyalty stems from consistent focus on being customer centric. SBI has earned the trust of its customers by staying focused on developing most relevant products and services from time to ...