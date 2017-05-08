Company
SC exempts farm, construction vehicles from Euro-IV order: Reports

Reports add government is finalising new emission norms for tractors

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

A view of Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
The Supreme Court has exempted farm and construction vehicles from its Euro IV order, local TV channels reported on Monday, a move that could help tractor makers like Mahindra and Mahindra and Escorts.

The government is finalising new emission norms for tractors, the reports said.

India has already banned sales of vehicles running on older Euro III compliant fuel technology from April 1.

