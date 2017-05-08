SC exempts farm, construction vehicles from Euro-IV order: Reports

-
The Supreme Court has exempted farm and construction vehicles from its Euro IV order, local TV channels reported on Monday, a move that could help tractor makers like Mahindra and Mahindra
The government is finalising new emission norms for tractors, the reports said.
India has already banned sales of vehicles running on older Euro III compliant fuel technology from April 1.