Schreiber Dynamix Dairies sets up Rs 250-cr infant nutrition unit

Dairy products manufacturer has inaugurated its first state-of-the-art, fully-automated infant nutrition plant at Baramati, Maharashtra, at an investment of Rs 250 crore.

The company plans to meet the entire investment through internal accruals and distribute the infant nutritional products pan-India. The facility, however, will be expanded later to manufacture nutritional products for men and women. The US-based dairy giant Schreiber Foods holds a majority stake in Pvt Ltd.

“In line with our company’s mission of being the world’s leading customer brand dairy company, we at Schreiber Dynamix continue to invest in high quality milk through our fully integrated network of 400 bulk coolers across various parts of western and southern India. The new infant nutrition facility would distribute products throughout India to meet the daily requirement of nutrition among children and adults,” said Amitabha Ray, Chairman and Managing Director, Schreiber Dynamix Dairies.

The facility was inaugurated by Mike Hadded, President and CEO, Schreiber Foods, Francois Salamon, President, Schreiber International and Amitabha Ray, CMD, Schreiber Dynamix Dairies.

Schreiber Dynamix is India’s largest customer brand and dairy company manufacturing value added product including cheese, yoghurts, juices, powders for leading food and beverages players like Abbott, Britannia, Coca Cola, Danone, Domino’s, McDonald’s and Mother Dairy to name a few.

“Schreiber Dynamix has been catering to the Indian dairy market for over two decades now. The continued patronage of our customers has encouraged us to build and invest in this new facility. Through this plant, we will be able to expand our supply of high quality and food safe nutritional powders in India and other parts of the world,” said Hadded.

“India is a growing market with huge potential and we are sure that investment of over 100 million dollars in the past decade will help us cater to the growing demand. We are also continuing to explore further investment opportunities,” Francois Salamon, President, Schreiber International.