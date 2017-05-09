Schwing Stetter partners with GOMACO to enter concrete paving business

India, a concrete equipment manufacturer, has partnered with Corporation, to gain access to sales and service rights for GOMACO's entire range of products across the country, except for the state of Telangana.

The company plans to target around $10 million sales in India during its first year of association.

The Centre has recently announced a drive to build 30 km of road per day; 10,950 km road projects and 100 new to be set up in India. In addition to this, the Government of India has set a target of increasing the contribution of manufacturing output to 25 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025, from its 16 per cent currently.

Anand Sundaresan, Chairman, (India) said that by associating with the company will offer their products in India.