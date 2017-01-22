Company
Sebi, Corp Affairs Ministry might tighten removal of independent director

The removal of Nusli Wadia from the boards of Tata companies has triggered the rethink

Shrimi Choudhary & Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

The process followed in the removal of an independent director from the board of a company has come under review. According to sources, discussions are on between market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and companies watchdog Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) whether the removal process should be brought at par with the reappointment process of an independent director—which is by way of a special resolution. Under Section 152 of the Companies Act, an independent director can be removed from the board of company through an ordinary resolution. While ...

