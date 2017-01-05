Sebi issues notices to three Tata Group companies

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a to three listed companies of seeking explanation on the allegations of possible breach of corporate governance norms and listing regulations. The allegations were made by ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry, said a person with direct knowledge.

The three Tata companies have to respond within 15 days, said the source. This is the first time the market regulator has intervened in the Ratan Tata- boardroom fight which has now turned into a legal battle as well.

Sources said sent notices after the audit committees of the respectively listed firms had submitted their reports to as directed by the regulator and stock exchanges.

The names of the three companies could not be ascertained.

Mistry in his representation to shareholders of companies, which had called for extraordinary general meetings to oust him as director, had “alleged breakdown of corporate governance”, while raising questions about various investment decisions during the tenure of his predecessor in the various group companies.