Sebi says no intervention in Tata-Mistry debate

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has taken a view that the allegations of corporate governance lapses made by ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry might not warrant the regulator’s intervention. According to Sebi, the boards of companies are “the best decision makers” and are supposed to “exercise their power of decision making in good faith”. However, it has not ruled out action in case it detects any violation of securities laws. The regulator has apprised its board members of its stand. Mistry had ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?