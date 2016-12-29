Second notice: Tatas asks Mistry to return all confidential information

In this file photo of Ratan Tata with Cyrus Mistry. Tata Sons on Monday removed Cyrus Mistry as its Chairman, nearly 4 years after he took over the reins of the group. Tata makes a comeback, taking over as the company's interim boss for 4 months.

demanded former chairman return all confidential information and documents regarding the company in his possession, in its second legal notice in as many days.

The letter, sent by Tata Sons' lawyers, further demanded that Mistry sign a letter pledging not to disclose any confidential information regarding the company, including to affiliates, relatives and family members.

"We have credible information that you have wrongfully and dishonestly taken movable property being confidential information," said the letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

The notice comes after Tata Sons, the holding firm for the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, on Tuesday accused Mistry of breaching confidentiality rules, and said it would take legal action against him.