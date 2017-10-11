Selling Intex TV like PC

In a highly competitive product category like LED television, consumers have been long used to advertisements claiming the best of a product’s features around pet concerns such as sound, colour and screen size. Home-grown brand Intex does much of the same in a television commercial for its new smart TVs, except that it sells a TV as if it were a computer. The TVC features actor Boman Irani as a homeowner engrossed in his television set in a dark room at night, even as two thieves break in. The thieves are immediately struck by the quality of what is playing on the screen and ...