Selling Intex TV like PC

In a highly competitive product category like LED television, consumers have been long used to advertisements claiming the best of a product’s features around pet concerns such as sound, colour and screen size. Home-grown brand Intex does much of the same in a television commercial for its new smart TVs, except that it sells a TV as if it were a computer. The TVC features actor Boman Irani as a homeowner engrossed in his television set in a dark room at night, even as two thieves break in. The thieves are immediately struck by the quality of what is playing on the screen and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?