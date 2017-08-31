Sembcorp buys out IDFC stake in India power business for Rs 1,410 cr

Singapore-based (Sembcorp) on Thursday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sembcorp Utilities has entered into an agreement to acquire the remaining stake of Private Equity Fund III (IDFC) in Sembcorp Green Infra (SGI) for Rs 1,410.2 crore (approximately 301 million Singapore dollars). With this, Sembcorp will become the sole owner of

"Pursuant to the prevailing shareholders' agreement between the parties, Sembcorp Utilities has exercised its contractual right to acquire IDFC's remaining shares in The consideration for the acquisition was agreed between the parties based on, amongst others, comparable market valuations, and an assessment of SGI’s assets and business prospects," said an official announcement.





is one of the largest players in the country and is present across seven states. It was awarded 250 megawatts (Mw) in India's first national wind power tender earlier this year, reflecting the strength of its capabilities.

Neil McGregor, Group President & CEO of Sembcorp Industries, said, "Buying IDFC’s stake in reaffirms Sembcorp's commitment to a long-term presence in India. The deal will allow us to drive SGI's growth as the 100 per cent owner, and increase our investment in a wind and solar generation portfolio that strongly complements our thermal power assets in the country. Strengthening our investment in renewables will also help us stay abreast of advances in greener power generation, and will enable us to deliver electricity to our customers in an increasingly sustainable manner."

Vipul Tuli, CEO & Country Head of Sembcorp India, added, "With the far reaching energy reforms and electrification underway in India, there is a demand for both renewable and thermal power in the country. Sembcorp’s acquisition of IDFC's stake in strengthens our position as a reliable provider of clean and low-cost power to support India’s growing energy needs."





has close to 1,200 Mw of wind and solar power capacity in operation and under development. As at end-2016, the net asset value and net tangible asset value at level were 427.6 million Singapore dollars and 426.9 million Singapore dollars, respectively. The net profit at level for the 12-month financial period ended December 31, 2016, was approximately 39.0 million Singapore dollars.

This acquisition will be funded through a mix of internal funds and borrowings, and payment will be settled in Indian rupees. The completion of the deal is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2018. "Save for their respective shareholdings in Sembcorp, no director or controlling shareholder of had any interest in this transaction," said Sembcorp in its statement.





The effect of the acquisition on Sembcorp's net tangible assets per share and the earnings per share is immaterial, assuming that the transaction had been effected as at December 31, 2016, and January 1, 2016, respectively, the company said.

has operations across five continents worldwide. With facilities of about 11,000 Mw of gross power capacity and close to nine million cubic metres of water per day in operation and under development, Sembcorp also provides water solutions to both industrial and municipal customers. It is also a major player in marine and offshore engineering as well as an established brand name in urban development.